Siddaganga Mutt kitchen works 24 hours to feed devotees

Tumakuru, Jan 22: Volunteers are working day and night at the kitchen of the Siddaganga Mutt to feed lakhs of devotees turning up to pay last respect to Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, whom passed away yesterday (January 21).

For instance, at one such kitchen, 2 quintals of Upama rawa, 4 cans of oil, 500 kg vegetables were used to prepare Upama for devotees arriving early this morning.

Food is being prepared in as many as 10 places in the premises of the mutt.

A senior cook at the mutt said they are expecting around 8 lakh people on Tuesday. He said 500 quintals of rice was used on Monday and the quantity may go 1000 quintals on Tuesday.

According to his experience, the items prepared on the occasion are less due to mourning for the departed soul.

Siddaganga school alumni have come to volunteer and extend their help to the preparations for the funeral which is likely to draw lakhs of people.

The senior cook said, "Swamiji's death was announced after food was served to school children. Otherwise, children would not have had food on hearing the sad news."

"Swamiji's wish that nobody should go without food from the Siddaganga Mutt is being followed strictly," he added.

People from across the state are rushing to the Siddagnaga Mutt premises after the administration announced the news of passing away of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji yesterday. The revered seer died at the age of 111 after suffering from a prolonged illness