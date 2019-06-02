Siachen to be Rajnath Singh's first visit as Defence Minister

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 02: Rajnath Singh on his visit as defence minister will be visiting the Siachen glacier on Monday along with Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to review the security situation in the region.

The minister is expected to interact with the soldiers and officers there and also know about the issues faced by them during their deployment on the world's highest military posts.

Singh has replaced Nirmala Sitharaman as the new Defence minister as the new Narendra Modi cabinet was announced on Friday.

Modi Sarkar 2.0: Full list of ministers and details

Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh, 14 Corps Commander, and Kargil war hero Lt General YK Joshi are also expected to brief him about the security situation in the region.

The Indian Army has deployed a brigade in the area where some posts are located above the altitude of 23,000 altitude which even poses difficulty in breathing.