  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Siachen to be Rajnath Singh's first visit as Defence Minister

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 02: Rajnath Singh on his visit as defence minister will be visiting the Siachen glacier on Monday along with Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to review the security situation in the region.

    The minister is expected to interact with the soldiers and officers there and also know about the issues faced by them during their deployment on the world's highest military posts.

    Siachen to be Rajnath Singhs first visit as Defence Minister
    Rajnath Singh

    Singh has replaced Nirmala Sitharaman as the new Defence minister as the new Narendra Modi cabinet was announced on Friday.

    Modi Sarkar 2.0: Full list of ministers and details

    Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh, 14 Corps Commander, and Kargil war hero Lt General YK Joshi are also expected to brief him about the security situation in the region.

    The Indian Army has deployed a brigade in the area where some posts are located above the altitude of 23,000 altitude which even poses difficulty in breathing.

    More RAJNATH SINGH News

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh bipin rawat defence minister

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue