Shyam Lal College collaborating with Finland, Georgia and France for academic excellence

New Delhi, July 17: Come August International Winter School project started by Shyam Lal College (SLC) will be completed. The college wants to make such events a regular feature in an institution of the Delhi university that was known for its notoriety by students and poor infrastructure. The institute is now collaborating with European countries not only for International Winter School but other events as well. Now, the college is in talks with France and Georgia for some more events for the academic excellence, confidence building and skill development of students.

The numerical strength of the SLC is more than Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) however the space is not even one fiftieth of JNU. Speaking to One India principal of Shyam Lal College Dr Rabi Narayan Kar said, "The SLC organised International Winter School with the help of ministry of higher education of Finland in which five-day academic extravaganza is organised with lecture, seminars and conference in which academics not only from India but abroad participated. Around 20 European delegates participated in the event in which 18 were from Finland while two were from other European nations."

Dr Kar said, "This is not just enough, Finland government organises a test for scholarship for international students that used to take place in Nepal but last year it was organised at the SLC in which students from Australia, Nigeria, Kenya, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh besides India and Nepalese appeared. The college at its end is taking many such initiative and succeeding. This is a big achievement not only for the college but for the university as such."

The college has also organised virtual lectures from university and colleges from abroad like universities from Georgia, Melborne School of Business Studies, some professors from France delivering their lectures without college spending any money on it and students are getting benefited from it. The college is even getting campus placements as well. This is because of the drastic improvement in the result. The result of the college almost got doubles. The college sent four students and two faculty to study in Finland for a month. France and Georgia are the two important countries for SLC in the days to come. SLC was made partner in an event in Georgia despite no one from the college present there. These things are replicating on their performance.

Sources said that some of the Delhi University colleges have improved quite a lot. Dayal Singh College too has improved a lot besides Shyam Lal College carving a niece for itself. Ambassador of Finland to India too visited the college but a few students of the college to had gone to the country.