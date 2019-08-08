Shutdown continues in J&K, Valley remains tense, migrant workers flee

Srinagar, Aug 08: Even four days after the abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir continues to remain tense and in firm control of the armed forces. Workers from other states are leaving Jammu and Kashmir and crowded the railroad station at Jammu.

The Union government clamped a complete shutdown on Kashmir as it scrapped Article 370 which granted state the special status, including exclusive hereditary rights and a separate constitution, and divided it into two Union Territories.

Meanwhile, essential commodities like milk, bread and other items are being airlifted to Jammu and Kashmir from Pathankot, Punjab. The process of distribution of essential commodities in the valley has also begun.

'There is chaos and confusion among people': Mehbooba Mufti

Althought the situation in Jammu is better as people are been around for essential work.

Officially, there is no total curfew, it is Section 144 that has been in place. But, since the armed forces do not want to take any risk, a clamp down of sorts is still in place.

Yesterday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval rushed to Kashmir to take stock of the situation. The union government has been firmly backing its decision to do away with Article 370.

Government maintains that the repealing of the article would usher development in the region.