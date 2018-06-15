Shujaat Bukhari's killing: Fourth suspect taken into custody, say police

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday said the fourth suspect in connection with the assassination of renowned journalist Shujaat Bhukari has been taken into custody.

Earlier on Friday, police released the video of a bearded man who was apparently trying to help the injured in Bukhari's car after militants fired a volley of automatic gunfire at the occupants. This man was reportedly picking up a pistol from the murder site after which he escaped, reported HT.

"The fourth suspect in the Shujaat Bukhari murder case has been identified. His role for the recovery of the pistol has been done. Investigation of the case is going on..A suspect has been taken into custody," IG Kashmir, SP Pani, told the media.

"The first picture of the suspects were not in the public domain. The second picture was in public domain. It can be seen that he stood there, attempting to retrieve the weapon. An SIT has been formed, DIG central Kashmir is heading it..At this stage we are investigating the role of the fourth suspect, who was seen picking up the weapon from the spot and vanishing," he added.

2 pics of 4 suspects, involved in y'day's terror attack that killed Rising Kashmir newspaper's editor #ShujaatBukhari, released by police. IG says pic 1 (of 3 suspects) wasn't in public domain,pic 2 (of 1 suspect) was in public domain where he's seen attempting to retrieve weapon pic.twitter.com/X2DD9Wcnt6 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2018

Late Thursday night, police had issued two photographs of three-motorcycle borne suspects that were taken from the CCTV footage. However, their faces were not visible. While the driver was wearing a helmet, one of the pillion riders had used a face mask to conceal his identity.

The face of the third assailant, sitting in the middle, did not seem to be covered but he was leaning towards the other side so as not to be captured on the CCTV.

The police with the help of the Intelligence Bureau are probing all possible angles relating to the killing of noted journalist, Shujaat Bukhari. The police had released the sketches of the killers and has sought the help of the public in identifying them.

[Who killed Shujaat Bukhari: Investigation updates]

The police say that it is a clear act of terror. There was a section within the terrorist ranks who were upset with him and hence could have carried out the attack, an officer part of the probe told OneIndia.

The eye of suspicion is on the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Hizbul Mujahideen. We are probing that, but it is too early to pass any judgment, the officer said.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day