Shujaat Bukhari's killing: Condolences pour in, media fraternity shocked

Relatives and friends of Shujaat Bukhari crying inside a police control room in Srinagar

Senior Journalist Iftikhar Gilani said that he was shocked to hear about Bukhari's killing, adding that the scribes are not safe in the valley.

"Had a conversation with him just 20 minutes before the incident. It's really shocking.This is the situation of journalists in Kashmir. Jinke haath khoon se range huye hain, unko introspect karna hoga (Those who have blood on their hands must introspect)," he said.

"This is a shameful act. Media is free in India. The state govt and the central govt are committed for the freedom of press in the country and the state," Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore told ANI.

The police bodyguard of Shujaat Bukhari being carried away

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the veteran scribe fought fearlessly for justice and peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"'I'm anguished to hear about the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of Rising Kashmir. He was a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice and peace in Jammu & Kashmir. My condolences to his family. He will be missed," Gandhi tweeted.

Mehbooba Mufti listens to relatives of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met the family of Shujaat Bukhari to express her grief.

"This is really shocking. He came to meet me a few days back. This is upsetting," she told the media.

"The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. I strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family," the chief minister said on Twitter.

Three militants who killed journalist Shujaat Bukhari caught on CCTV camera

The unidentified militants, believed to be three in number, were waiting as it is believed that they had the knowledge about the time Bukhari was to leave office. They fired indiscriminately on the vehicle carrying him and fled on a motorcycle along with a weapon of a Personal Security Officer (PSO) Abdul Hamid, who was also killed on the spot.