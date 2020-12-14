"Your job is not to trouble us": Angry passengers slam Pragya Thakur for delaying flight

Shudras feel bad: BJP MP Pragya Thakur makes bizarre remark on castes

Sehore, Dec 14: BJP MP Pragya Thakur, who is known for making controvertial remarks, on Sunday slammed Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal, and claimed the Trinamool Congress leader "has gone mad".

Speaking to reporters in Sehore, Pragya Thakur said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) has come to understand that this is India and not Pakistan. Hindus are prepared to protect India. They will give a befitting reply (to her). BJP will win the Assembly polls in that state and there will be a Hindu raj in West Bengal."

"She is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end," the BJP MP said. "She has gone mad," Pragya Thakur added.

In other controversial remarks, the Thukur cited dharmashastras (religious texts), claiming a "shudra" (fourth and lowest of the traditional varnas as per these scriptures) feels bad for lack of understanding.

"A kshatriya doesn't feel bad if we call them kshatriya. A brahmin doesn't feel bad if we call them brahmin. A vaishya doesn't feel bad if we call them vaishya. But a shudra feels bad if we call them shudra, what is the reason? Because they don't understand," the BJP MP said.

It can be seen that Pragya Thakur is no stranger to courting controversies. The 2008 Malegaon blast accused, who defeated former MP chief minister Digvijaya Singh by over 3.64 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, has often stayed in the news for her provocative statements.