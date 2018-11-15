Shri Ramayana Express train flagged off

Ramayana Express train

Ramleela artists during the flag off ceremony of Shri Ramayana Express train at Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018.

Flag off ceremony

The Shri Ramayana Express train during its flag off ceremony, at Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018.

Ramleela artists

Ramleela artists wait to board Shri Ramayana Express train during its flag off ceremony, at Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018.

Ecstatic passengers

The Shri Ramayana Express train during its flag off ceremony at Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018.

