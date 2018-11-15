  • search

Shri Ramayana Express train flagged off

By
    New Delhi, Nov 15: Shri Ramayana Express train was flagged off at Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi on Thursday. The special train named after Lord Ram covering the destinations associated with the mythological character in India and Sri Lanka.

    The 'Shri Ramayana Express', can carry 800 passengers. The special tourist train offers a 16-day tour package--one in India and the other in Sri Lanka. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will manage the tour.

    Ramayana Express train

    Ramayana Express train

    Ramleela artists during the flag off ceremony of Shri Ramayana Express train at Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018.

    Flag off ceremony

    Flag off ceremony

    The Shri Ramayana Express train during its flag off ceremony, at Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018.

    Ramleela artists

    Ramleela artists

    Ramleela artists wait to board Shri Ramayana Express train during its flag off ceremony, at Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018.

    Ecstatic passengers

    Ecstatic passengers

    The Shri Ramayana Express train during its flag off ceremony at Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018.

    Photos Courtesy: PTI Photo

    ramayana ayodhya railways indian railways

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 9:33 [IST]
