Shri Ramayana Express to be flagged off on Nov 14

New Delhi, Nov 12: Shri Ramayana Express will be flagged off on 14th November 2018 from Delhi. The trains will be flagged off from Delhi Safdarjung railway station and Madurai from Tamil Nadu.

The train will cover all important destinations associated with the life of Lord Ram in 16 days all-inclusive tour package which is spread both in India as well as Sri Lanka.

Indian Railways stated that the passengers opting for Sri Lanka leg of the Ramayana Yatra package can take a flight to Colombo from Chennai. The train will have a seating capacity for 800 passengers.

The railways said the 'Shri Ramayana Yatra-Sri Lanka' pilgrimage will have two components - one each in India and Sri Lanka.

The train running from Delhi will make its first stop in Ayodhya followed by Hanuman Garhi Ramkot and Kanak Bhawan temple. The train will then cover the important destinations of Ramayana circuit such as Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram. The train will have boarding points at Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow.

The Sri Lanka leg of the tour will be charged separately. The passengers opting for Sri Lanka leg of the Ramayana Yatra package can take a flight to Colombo from Chennai. IRCTC presently offers 5-night/6-day Sri Lanka tour package at a cost starting from Rs 36,970 per person.