"Showing up is half the battle", Rahul's jibe at PM Modi

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 17: Taking a sarcastic jibe at Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the Prime Minister for not taking any questions at his first presser and tweeted, "Showing up is half the battle."

Modi left everyone surprised when he showed up on the dais for a press conference today by BJP president Amit Shah, but the Prime Minister did not take any questions which gave the opposition fresh ammo to intensify the attack.

"Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done," Gandhi tweeted.

In his opening remarks during the presser, Modi asserted the BJP will come back to power with a full majority on its own, but refused to take any questions, citing party discipline.

Gandhi said it is "very impressive" to see the PM address his first press conference a few days before the Lok Sabha election results are out.

"The PM's first press conference is coming 4-5 days before the election results. The PM is accompanying Amit Shah in the press briefing. It is unprecedented. Very good. I am told the doors have also been shut, as journalists who want to ask questions have been blocked. It is a great press conference," he told reporters.

Gandhi addressed a press conference almost at the same time as Amit Shah and Modi did. "I want to ask the prime minister why he did not hold a debate on the Rafale issue? I want to ask you why did you give Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. I was ready to come to Race Course road to hold a debate with Modi," Gandhi said, posing a question at his press conference.

The Anil Ambani firm and the government have repeatedly denied allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said in a tweet, "Never seen a press conference where someone else is answering questions on your behalf. There was no need to lower the dignity of the office of the Prime Minister just to prove a point."

Former home minister and senior leader P Chidambaram said, "PM 'addresses' press conference. Who is the wit who said 'silence can be eloquent'? PM's press conference was proof of that statement."

"I think PM was present at the press conference to send the message that, if the election results go wrong, the person to take the blame will be Mr Amit Shah," he said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said on Twitter, "Modi ji's first and last press conference became Amit Shah's crutches...one hour speech, tired journalists and sermons to them, no question, no answer."

"Modiji is so full of Mann ki Baat that he couldn't understand that a Press Conference also has questions. Even radios have interactive shows nowadays," tweeted Jignesh Mevani.

Today was the last day of campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Voting for the 59 Lok Sabha seats that are in Phase 7 will be held on Sunday.