  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Show up or face attempt to murder charges: DGP Uttarakhand to Tablighi members

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: Report by today or face attempt to murder charges, the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand has warned the Tablighi Jamaat members.

    The warning was made to those who attended the congregation in New Delhi last month. In Uttarakhand, 16 of the 26 COVID-19 cases are linked to the Jamaat's congregation. In his appeal, DGP Anil K Raturi said that anyone who has been part of the gatherings recently should produce themselves before the police and the administration by April 6.

    Show up or face attempt to murder charges: DGP Uttarakhand to Tablighi members

    Their medical examination will be conducted and they will be put in quarantine and provided necessary medical assistance if the need be.

    94 of 234 cases of COVID-19 in UP linked to Tablighi Jamaat

    If the police learn that somebody is deliberately hiding themselves and after that, that person has spread the infection in the area, then action will be taken under the charge of attempt to murder. They would also be booked under the Disaster Management Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. A case of murder will lodged in case someone dies in the village or locality due to the infection, the DGP also warned.

    The DGP said that the state intelligence was tracking all Tablighi members after March 1. Nine have left the state, the police also said.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi event nizamuddin coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X