Show up or face attempt to murder charges: DGP Uttarakhand to Tablighi members

New Delhi, Apr 06: Report by today or face attempt to murder charges, the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand has warned the Tablighi Jamaat members.

The warning was made to those who attended the congregation in New Delhi last month. In Uttarakhand, 16 of the 26 COVID-19 cases are linked to the Jamaat's congregation. In his appeal, DGP Anil K Raturi said that anyone who has been part of the gatherings recently should produce themselves before the police and the administration by April 6.

Their medical examination will be conducted and they will be put in quarantine and provided necessary medical assistance if the need be.

If the police learn that somebody is deliberately hiding themselves and after that, that person has spread the infection in the area, then action will be taken under the charge of attempt to murder. They would also be booked under the Disaster Management Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. A case of murder will lodged in case someone dies in the village or locality due to the infection, the DGP also warned.

The DGP said that the state intelligence was tracking all Tablighi members after March 1. Nine have left the state, the police also said.