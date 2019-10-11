  • search
Trending Modi xijinping Meet Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Show '56 inch' chest, raise issues like Dokalam and Huawei with Xi: Cong to PM Modi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 11: The Congress on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should show his "56 inch chest" and raise issues like Huawei, land occupied in PoK and Dokalam with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    Kapil Sibal
    Kapil Sibal

    "As Xi Jinping supports Imran Khan on Article 370 Modi Ji look him in the eye at Mamallapuram and say: 1) Vacate 5000 km of land in PoK occupied by China trans-Karakoram 2) No Huawei in India for 5G. Show your 56 ki chhati!" Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said in a tweet.

    "Or is it: Haathi ke daant khane ke aur dikhane ke aur (case of difference in posturing and action)," the former Union minister said.

    Sibal's remarks came hours before Modi and Jinping's informal summit in Mamallapuram near Chennai.

    Security breach at Modi-XI summit, black dog spotted at Arjuna Penance monument

    Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said Modi should tell Jinping that the issue of Kashmir is bilateral and will be sorted out between India and Pakistan.

    "But, he should ask the Chinese president when China is leaving Dokalam. Why are you creating helipads near Indian border. You should settle the Dokalam issue with China," he said.

    On Thursday, the Congress said why does Prime Minister Modi not say that India is watching the muzzling of pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong when Xi says he is watching Kashmir.

    The party slammed the Modi government for failing to stop China from targeting India's internal matters.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue