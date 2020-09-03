Should you wear a mask while driving your car? Health ministry says no directions issued

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 03: The Centre on Thursday clarified it has not issued any directions asking people to wear masks if they are driving a car alone.

Addressing a press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan added that while it is important to wear masks when cycling and jogging in groups, the health ministry has not issued any guidelines mandating use of masks if someone is cycling alone.

A large number of people have complained of late about being challaned for not wearing a mask while being inside in their cars as the COVID-19 cases soared in the country.

Responding to a question if it is necessary to wear a mask while driving a car or cycling alone, Bhushan clarified, "There are no guidelines from the Health Ministry on wearing a mask if a person is driving a car or riding a cycle alone."

"Of late there is an increased awareness among people about physical activity and you must have seen people cycling or jogging in groups of two or three. If you are cycling or jogging in a group you need to wear a mask and maintain social distancing so as not to infect each other," Bhushan said.

With a record single-day spike of 83,883 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 38,53,406, while the death toll climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.