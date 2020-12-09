Should rename all petrol bunks as Narendra Modi Vasooli Kendra: Congress

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 09: In what comes as a recent development, the rising fuel prices across the country has further fomented anti-government sentiments as the cost of petrol and diesel have once again skyrocketed in all major cities across the country.

Just two days after Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy lashed out at the Centre over the rising fuel prices, Congress party on Wednesday launched a personal attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Coronavirus cases: India records 32,080 new COVID cases; death toll mounts to 1,41,360

"Petrol Rate: Rs 90. Real Cost: Rs 30. Modi Tax: Rs 60. All Petrol Bunks should be renamed as 'Narendra Modi Vasooli Kendra'," Congress leader Srivatsa said on social media platform Twitter.

Currently, the petrol prices in India are at a 2-year high.

On Wednesday, Petrol and diesel prices were paused after a steady 7-day consecutive rise. In Delhi, the petrol prices on Tuesday stood at Rs 83.71, while diesel was unchanged at Rs 73.87 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were at Rs 90.34 per litre and Rs 80.51, respectively. Petrol prices in Delhi had in the past 18 days increased by Rs 2.65 per litre, while diesel prices spiked by Rs 3.40 per litre. Prices of fuel in Mumbai are the highest among all metropolitan cities.

On Monday, Swamy said that in his opinion, petrol must sell at a maximum rate of Rs 40 per litre and anything above that would be "monumental exploitation".

Farmer leader says 'will only consider proposal on repeal of farm laws, not amendment|Oneindia News

"Petrol price at Rs 90 per litre is a monumental exploitation by GoI of the people of India. The price ex-refinery of petrol is Rs 30/litre. All kinds of taxes and Petrol pump commission add up the remainder Rs 60. In my view, petrol must sell at max. Rs 40 per litre," he said.