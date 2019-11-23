  • search
Trending Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Should pvt firms be allowed to use Aadhaar data: SC seeks Centre’s response

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 23: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to respond to a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the amendments made in the law allowing private entities to use the Aadhaar data provided voluntarily by customers for ID authentication.

    A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justice B R Gavai, took note of the plea filed by S G Vombatkere, who alleged that the 2019 amendments into the Aadhaar Act was violative of the earlier apex court judgments.

    Should pvt firms be allowed to use Aadhaar data: SC seeks Centre’s response
    Centre amended law allowing voluntary use of Aadhaar

    Earlier, a 5-judge Constitution bench, while upholding the validity of Aadhaar act, had made certain exceptions and said private entities cannot be allowed to use the data even for voluntary authentication of customers' details.

    Govt eases norms for change of address on Aadhaar

    Later, the Centre amended the law allowing voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connection.

    The court issued notice on the fresh PIL and tagged it with a separate pending case for hearing.

    The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha in July by a voice vote, although many Opposition parties had opposed it citing various reasons, including apprehensions data theft.

    The amendment bill, which also provides for a stiff Rs 1 crore penalty and a jail term for private entities for violating provisions on Aadhaar data, was earlier passed by Lok Sabha on July 4. It was introduced on June 24 to replace an ordinance issued in March 2019.

    The amendments provide for use of Aadhaar number for KYC authentication on a voluntary basis under the Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

    Law Ministry to clean up electoral rolls using Aadhaar

    It also gives the option to children to exit from the biometric ID programme on attaining 18 years of age, while stipulating stiff penalties for violation of norms set for the use of Aadhaar and violation of privacy.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court aadhaar

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue