‘Should I count mosquitoes killed’: VK Singh amid row over Balakot casualties

New Delhi, Mar 06: In an apparant dig at the Opposition leaders for demanding the casualty figures in Balakot air strike, Union Minister General VK Singh Wednesday used an analogy comparing the evidence of casualties with "killing of mosquitoes".

"There were too many mosquitoes at 3.30 in the night. So, I used HIT (a mosquito repellent brand). Now should I count how many mosquitoes were killed or sleep peacefully," VK Singh wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

रात ३.३० बजे मच्छर बहुत थे,



तो मैंने HIT मारा।



अब मच्छर कितने मारे, ये गिनने बैठूँ,



या आराम से सो जाऊँ? #GenerallySaying — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 6, 2019

On Tuesday, Singh had backed Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah for the number of casualties in the airstrike on Balakot.

On being asked about the casualty figure in IAF air strikes, Singh said, "The figure is of the attack on Balakot (250 casualty), attack was only at one place, nowhere else. The target was selected carefully, away from residential areas to avoid civilian casualty."

The minister had trashed the Congress demand for evidence as "waste of time" and on the opposition party's quest regarding casualty figures, he said it was not a "game of marbles". Singh said that no proof is given about action by the forces and asked whether anybody had got proof during wars since 1947.

Opposition parties had on Monday latched on to BJP chief Amit Shah's claim of 250 casualties in the Indian Air Force's air strike in Pakistan to ask how he got such top secret information.