Should everyone in India become vegetarians asks Supreme Court

New Delhi, Oct 12: The Supreme Court in a stinging oral observation has asked, if everyone in the country must turn vegetarian.

The observations were made by a Bench comprising Justice Madan Lokur, while hearing a petition that sought a ban on barbaric meat and leather trade, whether for export or domestic consumption.

Also Read | Amrapali directors to be kept under police watch, without mobiles: SC

The Bench observed, " so do you want the entire country to be full of vegetarians. We cannot pass any such order that everyone should be vegetarians."

It may be recalled the Supreme Court had last year suspended a government order that banned the trade of cattle for slaughter. The government had decreed that animal markets could trade cattle for agricultural purposes.

The court had then observed that the livelihoods of people cannot be subject to uncertainties.