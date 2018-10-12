India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Should everyone in India become vegetarians asks Supreme Court

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 12: The Supreme Court in a stinging oral observation has asked, if everyone in the country must turn vegetarian.

    Should everyone in India become vegetarians asks Supreme Court

    The observations were made by a Bench comprising Justice Madan Lokur, while hearing a petition that sought a ban on barbaric meat and leather trade, whether for export or domestic consumption.

    Also Read | Amrapali directors to be kept under police watch, without mobiles: SC

    The Bench observed, " so do you want the entire country to be full of vegetarians. We cannot pass any such order that everyone should be vegetarians."

    It may be recalled the Supreme Court had last year suspended a government order that banned the trade of cattle for slaughter. The government had decreed that animal markets could trade cattle for agricultural purposes.

    The court had then observed that the livelihoods of people cannot be subject to uncertainties.

    Read more about:

    supreme court cow slaughter vegetarian

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue