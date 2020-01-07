Should be against citizenship law: Indore admin tells Jain community which sought permit for rally

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 07: A row has erupted after the Jain community in Indore were told that they could take out a procession only if the rally was against the new citizenship law.

The Jain community in Indore had sought permission to take a procession to welcome their leader Acharya Vidyasagar.

While granting conditional permission, there were 17 points made by the SDM. The 15th point referred to the citizenship law. The rest were concerning the dos and dont's for the organisers as Section 144 was in force.

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misleading people over CAA and instigating riots: Amit Shah

The Collector of Indore Lokesh Jatav said that an explanation had been sought from the SDM who issued the letter. He however termed it as a human error.

NEWS AT NOON, JANUARY 7th, 2020

In a tweet, BJP leader, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, " a small example of how the administration in Madhya Pradesh is working under pressure from the Congress."

Vinay Bakliwal, the city chief of the Digambar Jain Samaj said that it was a human error. The error was corrected and the rally was taken out without any problem, he also added.