'Should also follow Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's thinking to end violence': BJP’s Vijayvargiya

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, June 23: Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday launched an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for observing Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's death anniversary.

For the second year, the West Bengal government decided to observe the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder and BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mukherjee on Sunday.

Reacting to Mamata's decision, Vijayvargiya said,''Observing the death anniversary & following his thinking are 2 different things. Mamata ji is observing his death anniversary, I thank her. But she should also follow his thinking so that violence, especially political violence, ends in WB.''

No difference between Mamata and Imran Khan: Kailash Vijayvargiya

''The manner in which she is getting BJP workers killed for vendetta, is not in line with Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's thinking. His politics was one which unites the nation. Mamata ji's politics is one which divides the nation,'' he further said.

Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was born in Kolkata. He was the founder of Jan Sangh. He was Minister of Commerce and Industries from 1951 to 1952.

Mukherjee, who at the beginning of his political career, was with Congress had quit the party after differences with Jawaharlal Nehru over Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Mukherjee's tryst with politics began in 1929 when he entered the West Bengal Legislative Council as an Indian National Congress candidate. However, he resigned and fought as an Independent the same year.