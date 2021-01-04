Boris Johnson likely to be Republic Day chief guest: Why this will bode well for India

Shorter version of Republic Day Parade this year

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 04: The Republic Day this year will be of shorter duration. The marching contingent will be smaller and the cultural performances will be fewer.

The number of spectators too be reduced at Rajpath on January 26. The overall traditional character of the parade would however be maintained despite the restrictions. A contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will take part in the parade in view of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the 1971 war of liberation. Prime Minister of UK, Boris Johnson will be the chief guest.

The parade will begin from Vijay Chowk. However this year it would culminate at the National Stadium instead of ending at the Red Fort. This means that the parade which normally covers 8.2 kilometres will only 3.3 kilometres this year.

No children, no Red Fort: Republic Day parade 2021 to see major changes over COVID

A round 25,000 spectators will be allowed to witness the parade as compared to the average of 1.3 lakh people every year. There would be no permit for elders with Co-morbidities and children below the age of 15.