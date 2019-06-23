Shoplifting to sneaking buffet; Conduct of some Air India employees truly shocking!

New Delhi, June 23: Two years ago, the conduct of some of its employees at a London Hotel had left Air India embarrassed. When visiting a foreign country, one's behaviour is of utmost importance as people may form an opinion about an entire nation based on the conduct of a few individuals.

It may sound highly irrational, illogical, and unfair, but many people consciously or subconsciously judge an entire nation based on the actions of just a few individuals. So when a person travels abroad, he/she ought to keep in mind that they are representing their native country and in fact are ambassadors of their homeland. Uncouth and undignified behaviour will not just embarrass them but the image of an entire nation could be dented and give birth to stereotyping.

Some of the incidents involving Air India employees in the last few years have left the national carrier's top brass red faced. In 2017, Hotel Renaissance, London, had written to Air India claiming that their crew which would stay at their hotel, used to bring empty tiffin boxes during a buffet breakfast and fill them with the food. They used to take the food back to their rooms or would even bring some non perishable items home back in India.

The international crew of Air India, were shamed by the UK hotel for filling their lunch boxes with buffet food which should be eaten then and there and not takeaways.

Earlier this year, Air India has taken disciplinary action against its four employees for allegedly "stealing" unserved food and dry ration from its planes. In August 2017, Air India's chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani had issued an internal communication saying that ground staff and officers often take out unserved food and dry ration "for their personal consumption" on arrival of the aircraft.

The latest in a series of such incidents, Air India has suspended its Regional Director for East, Rohit Bhasin, for allegedly shoplifting a wallet from a duty free shop at Sydney airport, a PTI reports quoted officials as saying.

Bhasin was rostered as one of the commanders (pilots) of AI301 flight, which was set to depart at 10.45 am (local time) on June 22 from Sydney airport for Delhi.

"There is an initial report of one of its captains Mr Rohit Bhasin who is also working as a regional director picking up a wallet from a duty free shop in Sydney. Air India has instituted an enquiry into this incident and has placed the captain under suspension," a spokesperson of the airline said.

The suspension order issued by the airline on Saturday stated: "It has been reported by regional manager Australasia that you allegedly committed an act of shoplifting from a duty free shop at Sydney airport before the departure of flight AI301 of 22nd June, 2019, from Sydney airport for which you were rostered as one of the Commander."

"Without prejudice to any disciplinary action to be initiated against you and pending enquiry, you are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," the order stated. The spokesperson said, "Air India lays the highest stress on proper conduct of its staff and has a zero tolerance policy towards acts of impropriety."

OneIndia News with PTI inputs