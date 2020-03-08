  • search
    Shopkeepers of Shaheen Bagh meet senior police officials over anti-CAA protest

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Mar 08: A delegation of Shaheen Bagh shopkeepers on Saturday met senior police officials of southeast district and asked for a solution to the anti-CAA protest in the area so that they can open their shops.

    File photo

    According to police, the delegation members raised their concerns as their shops have been shut for almost three months. The officials heard the delegation members and told them that the matter is sub-judice and they can not comment on this.

    A section of SHaheen Bagh protesters has blocked the Kalindi Kunj-Noida link road while demonstrating against the new citizenship law for the past almost three months.

    The interlocutors appointed by the Supreme Court have visited Shaheen Bagh several times and told the protesters that the top court has upheld their right to protest but it should not affect the rights of other citizens.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 0:05 [IST]
