  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shopian encounter: Two terrorists killed after fierce gunbattle

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 6: Two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's of Shopian district on Saturday. The gunbattle had broken out in Imam Sahib area of Shopian district sometime back, said reports.

    The area has been cordoned off and search operations are underway to find out if there are any other terrorists in the area.

    Shopian encounter: Two terrorists killed after fierce gunbattle
    Representational Image

    On April 4, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested in J&K's Baramulla district.

    J&K: Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, gunbattle underway

    On April 1, three security personnel were injured and four terrorists were killed in gun battle in J&K's Pulwama district.

    The security personnel have increased the anti-terror operations in the Valley following the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama. Forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in the attack.

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More TERRORISTS News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    terrorists security forces encounter

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue