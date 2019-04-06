Shopian encounter: Two terrorists killed after fierce gunbattle

Srinagar, Apr 6: Two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's of Shopian district on Saturday. The gunbattle had broken out in Imam Sahib area of Shopian district sometime back, said reports.

The area has been cordoned off and search operations are underway to find out if there are any other terrorists in the area.

On April 4, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested in J&K's Baramulla district.

On April 1, three security personnel were injured and four terrorists were killed in gun battle in J&K's Pulwama district.

The security personnel have increased the anti-terror operations in the Valley following the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama. Forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in the attack.

