    Shopian Encounter: One terrorist gunned down, one army personnel martyred

    By Vishal S
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 02: One terrorist was gunned down and an Army personnel was martyred in an encounter which is still underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

    Weapons and war like stores have been recovered, said reports. The martyred personnel has been identified as Sepoy Rambir of 34 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    On July 27, two terrorists were gunned down by the security men in in Beigh Mohalla in Shopian town. Top most Jaish commander of South Kashmir Munna Lahori/Bihari from Pakistan killed along with his local associate after a night long operation.

    On June 23, Four terrorists were killed in an encounter which broke out in Daramdora Keegam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian District.

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 22:30 [IST]
