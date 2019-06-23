  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shopian encounter: 4 terrorists killed by security forces

    By
    |

    Shopian, June 23: Four terrorists have been shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place in Daramdora Keegam area of Shopian district.

    Shopian encounter: 4 terrorists killed by security forces
    Representational Image

    Arms and ammunition have also been recovered.

    Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian, following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. The terrorists fired at the security forces during the search operation, triggering an encounter.

    J&K: Terrorist gunned down in Baramulla

    "The operation was focused on the orchard area. As the security forces tightened the cordon around the hiding militants, they opened fire that triggered an encounter which is currently underway," a police official was quoted by news agency as saying.

    The identity and group affiliation of the dead terrorists was being ascertained, news agency PTI reported.

    More TERRORISTS News

    Read more about:

    terrorists security forces encounter jammu and kashmir search operation

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue