    Shootout in West Bengal's Howrah, soldier reportedly killed

    Kolkata, May 02: One soldier was killed and another injured in a gunfight today at a central force base in Bagnan in West Bengal's Howrah district.

    Central forces have been deployed in the region ahead of Lok Sabha polls for the Howrah constituency, which votes on May 6 in the sixth phase of elections. Results will be declared on May 23.

    The shootout comes day after the Election Commission on Wednesday announce that only central security forces, not state police, will be deployed at all polling booths in West Bengal for the fifth phase of elections. Though it is still not clear if the Thursday's incident has any political reason or not.

