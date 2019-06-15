Shootout in northeast Delhi, 2 dead

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, June 14: Two men were shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons on Friday in northeast Delhi, police said. The deceased have been identified as Khurvesh (40) and Kanchi (28), both residents of Nand Nagri, they said.

"Police have apprehended one suspect, Ashu (25), and identified two accused persons who are absconding. Raids are being conducted to nab them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Police also seized a vehicle from his possession, the DCP said, adding that Ashu works as a dealer of second hand cars in the national capital. Police suspect personal enmity behind the killing as a quarrel over petty issue had erupted between Khurvesh and the accused persons last year in Munshi Market at Nand Nagri, the DCP said. Khurvesh was named in 41 cases in the national capital and marked as a "bad character" in police records, police said, adding that they are checking whether cases are registered against Kanchi.

Police received information at 12:12 pm on Friday regarding the incident near a signal at Nand Nagri, the DCP said. The victims were rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where they were declared brought dead, the DCP said. The accused had fired seven to eight rounds at the victims, a senior police officer said. Thakur said it seems like a case of personal enmity. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Several teams have been formed to nab the perpetrators and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, they said.