YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shooter Vartika Singh moves court against Irani, 2 others; FIR against her as well

    By
    |

    Sultanpur, Dec 25: International shooter Vartika Singh has moved a court here accusing Union minister Smriti Irani and two others for demanding money to make her a member of the central women's commission, days after she was herself named in a police complaint.

    Smriti Irani
    Smriti Irani

    The MP-MLA court here has fixed January 2 for a hearing after which it will decide if the case falls under its jurisdiction, according to her lawyer.

    The shooter alleged that people close to the minister issued her a fake letter, appointing her as a member of the central women's commission, a possible reference to the National Commission for Women.

    She alleged that Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh, the two "aides" of the Union minister, initially demanded Rs 1 crore from her and then brought the amount down to Rs 25 lakh.

    She also alleged that one of the men talked to her in an obscene manner.

    On November 23, however, Gupta had lodged a complaint against the shooter and another person at Musafirkhana police station in Amethi district, accusing them of levelling unfounded charges against him and trying to spoil his image.

    Based on the complaint, police had lodged an FIR against her.

    Vartika Singh, however, claimed that the complaint was lodged after she threatened to expose "corruption".

    More SMRITI IRANI News

    Read more about:

    smriti irani

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X