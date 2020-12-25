Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi, says his visit is 'not for justice but politics'

Shooter Vartika Singh moves court against Irani, 2 others; FIR against her as well

pti-Deepika S

Sultanpur, Dec 25: International shooter Vartika Singh has moved a court here accusing Union minister Smriti Irani and two others for demanding money to make her a member of the central women's commission, days after she was herself named in a police complaint.

The MP-MLA court here has fixed January 2 for a hearing after which it will decide if the case falls under its jurisdiction, according to her lawyer.

The shooter alleged that people close to the minister issued her a fake letter, appointing her as a member of the central women's commission, a possible reference to the National Commission for Women.

She alleged that Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh, the two "aides" of the Union minister, initially demanded Rs 1 crore from her and then brought the amount down to Rs 25 lakh.

She also alleged that one of the men talked to her in an obscene manner.

On November 23, however, Gupta had lodged a complaint against the shooter and another person at Musafirkhana police station in Amethi district, accusing them of levelling unfounded charges against him and trying to spoil his image.

Based on the complaint, police had lodged an FIR against her.

Vartika Singh, however, claimed that the complaint was lodged after she threatened to expose "corruption".