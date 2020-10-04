Shooter Shreyasi Singh joins BJP, may contest Bihar assembly polls

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 04: Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Shreyasi Singh, whose father Digvijay Singh was a seasoned socialist leader from Bihar, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday and may fight the state assembly elections.

She joined the BJP at the party headquarters here in the presence of its general secretaries Bhupender Yadav, who is in charge of its Bihar affairs, and Arun Singh. She later met party president J P Nadda.

The 29-year-old Arjuna Awardee, who won a gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, is likely to be fielded by the BJP in the assembly polls.

Her father was elected to Lok Sabha several times from Banka and had also served as a member of Rajya Sabha.

Bihar Election 2020: 'What ideological difference,’ JD(U) hits back at LJP

His wife Putul Singh also represented Banka as an independent in Lok Sabha following his death in 2010. She later joined the BJP but was expelled from the saffron party during the Lok Sabha polls last year after she filed her nomination as an independent from Banka as the seat was allocated to the JD(U).

A Union minister in the Chandra Shekhar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments, Digvijay Singh was with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a few years before they fell out and he snapped his political association with him.