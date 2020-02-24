Shoot at Sight law for those who speak ill of India: Karnataka minister BC Patil

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Feb 24: Days after a young woman raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act in Bengaluru and was slapped with sedition charges, Karnataka agriculture minister BC Patil said that "shoot at sight" to those who speak ill of India or raise pro-Pakistan slogans should be brought to India.

"In my opinion there is need for a law that has to be brought in India - Shoot at Sight law has to brought in India for those who speak ill of India or raise pro-Pakistan slogans. It is very much needed," Patil said.

Patil further said that he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi "to bring in a tough law to deal with the traitors."

"They're enjoying food, water and air of India. Why should they be here if they raise 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan? In China, people are scared to talk against their country. I request PM Modi to bring in a tough law to deal with traitors," Patil said.

Apart from BC Patil, several other BJP leaders have accused anti-CAA protesters of being traitors.

Ahead to Delhi assembly election, Union minister Anurag Thakur had said 'Shoot the traitiors', pointing his fingers at the protesters.