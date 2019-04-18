Shoe hurled at BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao during press conference

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 18: A man hurled a shoe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao during a press confernce in New Delhi on Thursday.

The man has been identified as Shakti Bhargava, and he was latter held by security personnel present during the presser.

This is the first time that GVL Narasimha Rao was attacked.

Earlier, in April 2016, a man identified as Ved Sharma and claiming to be from the Aam Aadmi Sena (a breakaway faction from Aam Aadmi Party) had thrown a shoe at the Delhi chief minister when he was addressing a press conference in the secretariat.

Ever since Kejriwal entered public life, he has been the target of several projectile attacks.

In October 2016, two ABVP activists threw ink at Kejriwal for his comments on surgical strikes by the army on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Transport Nagar of Rajasthan's Bikaner district.