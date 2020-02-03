Shocking video: Woman teacher in Bengal beaten, dragged by TMC leader

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Feb 03: A shocking video of a woman tied with rope and dragged over a country road in West Bengal allegedly by a group of men led by a ruling Trinamool Congress panchayat leader Amal Sarkar was circulated on the internet.

The incident took place on Friday, at Fata Nagar village in the Gangarampur police station area of South Dinajpur district, around 400 km from Kolkata.

The horrifying video shows that a woman was tied with rope and dragged over a country road by a group of men led by a ruling Trinamool Congress panchayat leader, and while the victim's sister raised a voice against this act she was also thrown to the ground and pulled by the arms and abused by the men.

The victim had rised voice against their land that was being grabbed by the TMC-run panchayat for constructing a road.

On Sunday, the TMC district chief Arpita Ghosh reportedly ordered the suspension of panchayat leader Amal Sarkar from his office.

However, till late evening on the day of the incident, no arrests were made in the case.

The video that had gone viral on social media, shows the victim Smritikona Das in a maroon maxi being thrashed, thrown to the ground. Following a man ties a rope around her knees and another group of people drag her by her arms over a country road in Bengal. The victim Smritikona is reportedly a teacher at a nearby high school of the area.

After this, when her elder sister Soma Das, presented on the spot, raised a voice at the men was also pushed to the ground and dragged to where her sister is seen lying.

Reportedly, both the women in their late 20s, were initially informed that the road being built in front of their house would be 12-feet wide.

Hence, they agreed to give up land for that. But after the panchayat allegedly decided to widen the road to 24 feet the women objected.

The women met such horrifying treatment on Friday, when they objected as bulldozers and road-rollers began work. Both the sisters were rushed to the hospital. Later, both were released.

On Sunday, the victim Smrikona filed a police complaint against Amal Sarkar.