Shocking UP crime: Two women’s bodies found, one burnt; another without clothes, doused with acid

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bijnor, Jan 18: Two shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh again raises the question on woman safety in the state. In an incident, a charred body of a woman, tied to a cot, was found in a village in Bijnor district of western UP on Friday. Whereas, another 20-year-old woman's body without clothes was found with acid-burnt marks on her face in Bahraich district of the eastern part of the state.

On Friday evening, the woman's charred body was discovered in Bijnor district by the villagers near a tubewell on the outskirts of the village last evening. Three empty cartridges were also recovered from the spot that suggests that the deceased was also shot before set ablaze. The local police are still trying to identify the woman.

Senior police officer Laxmi Niwas Mishra has said that they are collecting DNA samples to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

According to police, it is not yet clear if the woman was also sexual assaulted. The police assured that they will try to identify the woman soon and make arrests in the case.

53-year-old woman sentenced to 25 years for poisoning husband with eye drops

Nirbhaya's parents slam Indira Jaising for suggesting to pardon Nirbhaya case convicts|Oneindia News

In the other shocking incident, a dead body of a young woman without clothes was found with burn marks on her face near a forest in Bahraich district of eastern UP. It seems the woman was also attacked with acid.

According to the police, the victim's face can be recognizable although it's burnt, they also confirmed that the woman appears to be from outside the village.

The Additional SP Bahraich Police Ravindra Singh said that the body of the 20-year-old woman was reportedly found without clothes in a forest area in a village in Bahraich. There were burnt injuries on her face.

The Bahraich police are trying to identify the victim and investigation is underway.