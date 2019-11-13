  • search
    Shocking! More than 1500 migratory birds found dead in Rajasthan

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Nov 13: In a tragic incident more than 1,000 migratory birds were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan on Monday.

    One can witness a massive number of birds in Phulera, Jaipur during the winter season.

    It is the destination of several ornithologists (the branch of science devoted to birds). Tourists from across the world visit this region as it plays host to various migratory winged visitors.

    Unique varieties of birds

    Unique varieties of birds

    A unique varieties of birds like- Northern Shoveler, Green Bee-Eater, Cinnamon Teal coming from Siberia, north Asia and other places can be seen here during winter.

    Dead bird is seen in the foreground

    Dead bird is seen in the foreground

    Unfortunately, this year more than 1500 birds are reportedly found dead here.

    The officials claimed that the death toll is 1,500, but the locals claimed that the number of dead birds could be around 5,000.

    Reports, suggest veterinarians suspect there might be water contamination or algae poisoning that lead to these mass deaths of birds.

    Civic workers collect dead birds at the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan

    Civic workers collect dead birds at the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan

    The concerned officials here immediately took actions by burying the carcasses, they have also sent samples of the birds' visceral remains to the forensic science laboratory in Bhopal.

    The initial report by the experts say no signs of bird flu were observed till now, and the likely contamination of water could be the trigger.

    Veterinary doctor provides first-aid to a bird at the Sambhar Salt Lake

    Veterinary doctor provides first-aid to a bird at the Sambhar Salt Lake

    Therefore, further examination of birds' internal organs could help pinpoint the cause of death.

    The shocking incident came into everyone's notice on Sunday when a few ornithologists went to Sambhar Lake for photography and were taken aback to see the dead birds across the lake.

    The dead bodies of the birds were found around a section of the Sambhar Salt Lake named Ratan Talab.

    Civic worker rescues birds

    Civic worker rescues birds

    Different species of waders and ducks, including the likes of pallas' gull, ruddy shelduck, ruddy turnstone, gull-billed tern, redshanks, black-winged stilts, common coots, plovers, avocets, shovelers and sandpipers, were among the waterbirds whose dead bodies were found at the lake.

    The most concerning fact is that the officials have buried only a total of 669 dead birds in a ditch, many others were left unattended as it was difficult for the forest department personnel to go into the slippery muddy areas to retrieve their carcasses.

    It is an incident of mysterious bird deaths is a second in Rajasthan within a week.

    Wildlife Creatures Organization (WCO) members rescues a bird at the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan

    Wildlife Creatures Organization (WCO) members rescues a bird at the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan

    Earlier, thirty-seven Demoiselle cranes were found dead in Vijay Sagar Lake in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.

    However, no link has been traced in the two mass-death incidents of birds. The Demoiselle cranes might have supposedly died after eating poisoned grain.

    Worker tries to save a dying bird

    Worker tries to save a dying bird

    In this case also the officials have sent their viscera too for investigation.

    The Sambhar Salt Lake is India's largest inland saltwater lake. Located in Jaipur district of Rajasthan, it spreads across 190 to 230 square kilometres.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 13:28 [IST]
