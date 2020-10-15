Shocking: Husband locks wife inside washroom for more than a year in Haryana, rescued

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Karnal, Oct 15: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly locked to a washroom by her husband for around one-and-a-half-years in Rishpur village in Haryana's Panipat. The incident came to light on Tuesday and the woman was rescued from the washroom by DWPO Rajni Gupta and a police team.

The woman's husband was identified as Naresh Kumar. According to Gupta, the woman had been confined to the washroom and she was unable to stand as she was weak. The woman was taken to the civil hospital after she was rescued.

Coronavirus: India records 67,708 new COVID-19 cases; Crosses 7.3 million mark

It is reportedly said that the woman got married to Kumar 17 years ago and the couple became parents to three children. Gupta said that she had written to the district child welfare committee for the counselling of Kumar's children but no action was taken.

However, the woman's husband claimed that she was suffering from mental health issues but could not produce documents to support his claim. The woman was able to identify all the persons she knew and answered all the questioned posed to her.

IMD issues extremely heavy rain warning for parts of west coast

Gupta said, "Even if someone is mentally ill, no one is allowed to act this way with her/him. We will ensure the strongest action against the accused. " Sanoli police station SHO Surender Dahiya said that a case was registered against Naresh Kumar under Section 498A and 342 of the India Penal Code (IPC).