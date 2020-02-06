Woman techie who stabbed her mom to death, went for trip, will reach Bengaluru today

Bengaluru, Feb 06: The woman who killed her mother, stabbed her brother and went for a trip to the Andaman Islands with her friend hours later will be brought to Bengaluru by the police on Thursday. The police arrested the woman in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and produced her in a local court there and sought the transit remand to prosecute her in Bengaluru.

The cold-blooded murder incident has shocked everyone in the country's IT hub.

Reportedly, 33-year-old Amrutha C is accused of stabbing her 52-year-old mother Nirmala to death early on February 2. The police officers dealing the case said they are finding it hard to dig deeper into the case.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Mahadevapura zone) MN Anucheth said that case it not yet clear, and this is first time he is seeing a case of a daughter killing her mother.

The investigating team led by Anucheth has been tracking the case for the last few days.

Some of the Bengaluru police officials took a flight to Port Blair and arrested the deceased woman's daughter Amrutha, and her boyfriend Sridhar Rao.

According to the initial report, Amrutha allegedly stabbed her mother and younger brother Harish to death, and walked out to meet Rao at a spot where was waiting on his bike.

Both of them left for the airport, they rode to the airport and boarded a pre-booked flight at 6.30am to Port Blair for a five-day break.

Amid, this Amrutha's brother, luckily, survived the attack and managed to call for help after an hour she left.

The police said that the versions that they got from the brother of the accused and others are somewhat confusing.

Sources said the motive behind the murder may be psychological.

As per initial probe by the police, Amrutha was fed up with the large amount of debt that her family was in.

In 2013 for the treatment of Amrutha's father who was suffering from lung cancer, the family has taken a loan of Rs 4 lakh.

Gradually, as the family failed to pay back the loan, the debt grew to about Rs 18 lakh.

On the fateful day, the sounds of things being taken out from cupboards woke Harish up around 4am.

Amrutha reportedly told him that she was packing for a trip and minutes later, she stabbed her mother with a kitchen knife. She then stabbed Harish and left the home assuming they were dead.

Harish managed to call his uncle and aunt who live nearby around 5am and raised an alarm. Soon they, informed the police.

Police suspects that Amrutha perhaps didn't want her family to go through the financial crisis and allegedly decided to kill her mother and brother and later, kill herself. She would have killed herself as well but pre-planned trip was the one last holiday she may have had promised her boyfriend.

The couple worked together at a software company till 2017 when Amrutha quit her job. She did not do any regular work since then. Harish is also a techie at a private firm in the city's Whitefield area.

Police along with Amrutha has also arrested Rao only as an abettor for harbouring a murderer.

The phone location helped the police to track them. On Thursday, two police teams will return with the accused woman and her friend after which they will do the further query in this case.