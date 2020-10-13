YouTube
    Shocked: Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi on Maharashtra Governor's letter to Uddhav

    New Delhi, Oct 13: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has writted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the reopening of places of worship in the state.

    Mr Pawar, a Shiv Sena ally, shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was "shocked and surprised" at the language used by the Governor.

    "I must mention here that I agree the Hon. Governor can have his independent views and opinions on the issue. I also appreciate the prerogative of the Governor to convey his views to the Chief Minister. However, I am shocked and surprised to see the letter of the Governor released to the media and the kind of language used in the letter," he said in the letter to PM.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 19:59 [IST]
