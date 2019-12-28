Shocked every protester: Adityanath justifies 'brutal' police action in UP

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Dec 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has defended his government's crackdown on agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that the action has "shocked" every protester into silence.

In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) justified the police action and promised strict action against all those who had participated in the protests.

"Every rioter is shocked. Every demonstrator is shocked. Everyone has been silenced after seeing Yogi Adityanath government's stern intentions. The chief minister has announced that anyone damaging public property will have to pay. Every violent protester will cry now because there is a Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh," the CMO said in one of the tweets.

Received 6 lakh cheque from muslims as damage compensation: UP govt

"After seeing the all-powerful form of Yogi Adityanath's government, every rioter must be thinking that he has made a big mistake by challenging Yogi's authority," said the tweet.

Around 21 people have died during police firing although the state government has denied the reports of police atrocities.

As many as 1,113 people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in violence.

Meanwhile, a total of 372 notices have been served to people those involved in damaging public assets during the anti-CAA protests.