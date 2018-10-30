Shivraj threatens defamation case after Rahul's 'Panama' goof up

Bhopal, Oct 30: Rahul Gandhi's allegations on Shivraj Chouhan has left the latter fuming and he has threatened to file a defamation against the Congress president. Gandhi had alleged that the Chouhan government was involved in the Vyapam scam. The Congress president had also reportedly said that Chouhan's family was involved in Panama Papers scam.

At an election rally in Indore on Monday, Gandhi had reiterated the allegations, accusing the Chouhan government of pursuing a "dharma of corruption".

Reacting to this, Chouhan tweeted, "Mr @RahulGandhi, You have been making patently false allegations of Vyapam to Panama Papers against me and my family. Tomorrow, I am filing a criminal defamation suit for maximum damages against you for frivolous and malafide statements. Let law take its own course now," Chouhan said in a tweet on Monday, turning up the heat in the poll-bound state."

Gandhi has alleged that the Chouhan government was involved in the Vyapam scam and also accused it of financial irregularities while organising Simhastha Kumbh in Ujjain in 2016.

Not only in Indore, Rahul continued his tirade in on his other rallies across the state.

"BJP mein itna brashtachaar hai ki main kal confuse ho gaya tha. Madhya Pradesh ke CM ne Panama nahi kiya unhone to e tendering aur vyapam scam kiye hain (There is so mush corruptionj in the BJP that i am confused. Maybe CM was not involved in Panama, he was involved in Vyapam). Name of the son of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan surfaced in the Panama papers, but no action was taken. Even a country like Pakistan punished its former PM when he was named in the Panama papers," he said in Jabhua.

Some reports are saying that Rahul's remark was factually incorrect as it was not Shivraj Singh's son but allegedly, Chattisgarh CM, Raman Singh's son whose name surfaced in the Panama papers list.