Shivraj Singh still calls himself CM of Madhya Pradesh: Here's why

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Dec 15: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the last 15 years, stepped down from the post after the Bharatiya Janata Party lost the legislative Assembly election to Congress by seven seats.

However, Chouhan on Saturday has called himself as CM of MP, but this time there is a catch. The former MP CM has changed his Twitter bio from "the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh" to "the common man of Madhya Pradesh".

Chouhan, took sole responsibility for BJP's ouster from power in the heartland state.

"If we failed to compile the necessary numbers despite all the hard work, the Centre and state government's various welfare schemes, I deem myself responsible," claimed Chouhan while addressing the media at the BJP office on Wednesday.

Further, he urged the next government to ensure that the public welfare schemes like bonus to farmers, Sambal yojana and others are continued. "It's the beauty of democracy that people come and leave but the policies stay," he said.

Having a carefully cultivated image of a family man coupled with simplicity, Chouhan, 59, led the BJP's campaign, presenting himself as one among the people, promising further development.

Assiduously working on his 'son of the soil' image, the soft-spoken leader easily identified himself with the socio-economic concerns of farmers, villagers and commoners. He maintained a low profile, ignoring comparisons with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but concentrated on MP.