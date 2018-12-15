  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shivraj Singh still calls himself CM of Madhya Pradesh: Here's why

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Dec 15: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the last 15 years, stepped down from the post after the Bharatiya Janata Party lost the legislative Assembly election to Congress by seven seats.

    However, Chouhan on Saturday has called himself as CM of MP, but this time there is a catch. The former MP CM has changed his Twitter bio from "the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh" to "the common man of Madhya Pradesh".

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Chouhan, took sole responsibility for BJP's ouster from power in the heartland state.

    "If we failed to compile the necessary numbers despite all the hard work, the Centre and state government's various welfare schemes, I deem myself responsible," claimed Chouhan while addressing the media at the BJP office on Wednesday.

    Further, he urged the next government to ensure that the public welfare schemes like bonus to farmers, Sambal yojana and others are continued. "It's the beauty of democracy that people come and leave but the policies stay," he said.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Having a carefully cultivated image of a family man coupled with simplicity, Chouhan, 59, led the BJP's campaign, presenting himself as one among the people, promising further development.

    Assiduously working on his 'son of the soil' image, the soft-spoken leader easily identified himself with the socio-economic concerns of farmers, villagers and commoners. He maintained a low profile, ignoring comparisons with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but concentrated on MP.

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue