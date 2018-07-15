Shivraj Singh is CM candidate in MP says Amit Shah

Bhopal, July 15: Setting aside speculations, BJP chief, Amit Shah made it clear that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the Chief Minister if the party returns to power in Madhya Pradesh. Elections are due in the state this year.

The BJP has 168 MLAs in the 230 member house while the Congress has 57. Shah urged party workers to do their best to ensure that Singh returns to power for the fourth time.

Shah decided to put an end to the speculation after the Congress had said that the BJP was looking to replace Singh. Shah credited Chouhan for turning MP into a developed state during his 13 year tenure.

Shah said going by the mood, he had no doubt that Singh would return to power for the fourth time.