Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins confidence motion unanimously

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Mar 24: Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won the confidence motion unanimously in the Madhya Pradesh assembly for his fourth term as Chief Minister.

Not a single Congress MLA was present in the House at the time of voting. The SP, BSP and Independent MLAs voted in favour of the motion.

Chouhan on Monday took oath as the CM of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time. The Congress which was ruling Madhya Pradesh lost majority following the resignation of 22 of its MLAs.

4th time lucky, Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh CM

Kamal Nath had refused to take the floor test, following which Chouhan and others moved the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ordered Nath to take the floor test. He however resigned just hours ahead of the scheduled floor test.