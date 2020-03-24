  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins confidence motion unanimously

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 24: Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won the confidence motion unanimously in the Madhya Pradesh assembly for his fourth term as Chief Minister.

    Not a single Congress MLA was present in the House at the time of voting. The SP, BSP and Independent MLAs voted in favour of the motion.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Chouhan on Monday took oath as the CM of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time. The Congress which was ruling Madhya Pradesh lost majority following the resignation of 22 of its MLAs.

    4th time lucky, Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh CM

    Kamal Nath had refused to take the floor test, following which Chouhan and others moved the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ordered Nath to take the floor test. He however resigned just hours ahead of the scheduled floor test.

    More SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN News

    Read more about:

    shivraj singh chouhan wins madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X