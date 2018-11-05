Shivraj Singh Chouhan to file nomination for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls today

Bhopal, Nov 5: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will file his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections.

Chouhan will reach his native village Jaitpur at 10 am on Monday where he will perform 'pooja' before filing the nomination.

The state with 230 assembly seats goes to polls on November 28 in a single phase. The process for filing nominations started on November 2 and will conclude on November 9.

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the past 15 years. But it has been cautious about the list of its candidates following reports of anti-incumbency and non-performance of MLAs, including several ministers.

Counting of votes will be taken up on December 11.