  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    4th time lucky, Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh CM

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as Madhya Pradesh's chief minister Monday, 23 March, at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. He was elected state BJP Legislature Party leader in the evening. The legislature party members - wearing masks due to coronavirus threat and sitting two chairs away from each other - unanimously elected Chouhan as their leader.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh CM

    The BJP's central observers Arun Singh and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe joined the meeting via video conferencing from Delhi. Senior BJP MLA and ex-leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava proposed the name of Chouhan as legislature party leader, which was endorsed by Vijay Shah, Meena Singh, Paras Jain and other MLAs.

    After this process, Arun Singh announced Chouhan's name as leader of BJP legislature party. Chouhan, who thanked the MLAs, accused the outgoing Congress dispensation of "ruining" the state, and said he would change the way of running the government from now.

    Calling fighting the coronavirus as his top priority, Chouhan said, "We will defeat this disease." "We will improve our governance....the shortcomings so far will be removed," he said. He said he will go to Mantralaya (state secretariat) after taking oath and sit till late night to review measures taken to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

    This comes days after the Congress government in the state fell, with the resignation of Kamal Nath as the CM. The crisis in the state was precipitated by Jyotiraditya Scindia's shift to the BJP, and the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

    More MADHYA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X