Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh, Raje appointed as BJP national vice presidents

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 10: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the BJP Thursday appointed former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje as its vice presidents, bringing its three powerful state leaders into the national politics.

Party president Amit Shah made the appointments on the eve of the BJP's two-day national council meeting, which is expected to set the tone for the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

In a tweet, BJP's general secretary Arun Singh said Shah has appointed the three former chief ministers as its vice presidents. The party had lost power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in the recent state polls.

Chouhan and Singh were Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh chief ministers respectively for three terms. Raje was Rajasthan chief minister.