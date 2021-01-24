Shivamogga blast: Quarrying within law needed for developmental work, says K'taka CM BS Yediyurappa

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 24: Days after a blast at a stone quarry caused by a truckload of gelatin in Shivamogga, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said gravel was needed for infrastructure projects, but the quarrying should be within the framework of law.

"When so many national highways, road construction and PWD works are on, gravel is needed. There is no problem in quarrying gravel within the framework of law but our objective is to stop illegal quarrying," Yediyurappa told reporters at Shivamogga.

He visited the blast site today in his hometown where a truckload of gelatin went off at a stone-crusher facility at Hunasody on the outskirts of Shivamogga on Thursday night. The Chief Minister said six people were killed in the blast and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh was announced for their relatives.

Stating that illegal mining was taking place at many places, he said he has given directions with immediate effect to the deputy commissioners of all the districts to stop illegal mining. Yediyurappa said mining would be allowed only if applications were filed. The officials would have to conduct a spot inspection.

Permission would be given only if it did not cause any inconvenience to the people, he said. According to the Chief Minister, the problem of illegal mining is widespread in the state. "This problem of illegal mining is prevalent not only in Shivamogga but also across the state. For example, illegal mining at Baby Betta is causing damage to the KRS Dam. Already, I have ordered stopping it but it is still on," he added.